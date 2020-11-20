Happy & Safe Holidays

This year has been like no other, and many Triple Radio stations who have annual holiday events to support their communities have been forced to suspend them due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But that doesn’t mean several stations are not still moving ahead with special programming and charitable events.

On the community support side iHEARTRADIO Triple A KBCO/DENVER has announced the pending release of its STUDIO C VOLUME 32. It will be available on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5th at select COLORADO WHOLE FOODS MARKET locations. Proceeds from the release go to benefit the BOULDER COUNTY AIDS PROJECT, FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES and COLORADO MUSIC RELIEF FUND. KBCO is also joining HOPE TO THE HUNGRY campaign to encourage listeners to support the DENVER RESCUE MISSION.

ALPHA MEDIA PORTLAND. OR Triple A KINK, THE SAFEWAY FOUNDATION and TRANSITION PROJECTS did their 20th annual TRUCKLOAD OF COATS drive recently. They collected adult jackets and coats, along with warm clothes, to help the local homeless population

ENTERCOM Triple A WMMM/MADISON announced its 3rd annual SHARE YOUR HOLIDAYS 105.5 TRIPLE M REQUEST-A-THON – hosted my morning show team JONATHAN and KITTY – benefiting the SECOND HARVEST FOODBANK OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN. As in the past, this is in association with the annual NBC15 SHARE YOUR HOLIDAYS campaign.

SARKES-TARSIAN Triple A WTTS (92.3 FM)/INDIANAPOLIS is offering FEED IT FORWARD THANKSGIVING, in partnership with HONEY BAKED HAM. The promotion will offer listeners the chance to win a complete THANKSGIVING dinner for their families. HONEY BAKED HAM will also donate a THANKSGIVING dinner for a family in need.

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Triple A WRSI (93.9 THE RIVER)/NORTHAMPTON, MA PD MONTE BELMONTE will again do MONTE’S MARCH ON NOVEMBER 23rd and 24th. The goal is to raise $365,000 – the equivalent of 4,000 meals per day for a whole year – for THE FOOD BANK OF WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS.

DOT COM PLUS Triple A WZEW (92ZEW)/MOBILE is having its annual TURKEY DROP promotion. Three times a day when a listener hears the “Turkeys fall” and is the 9th caller, he or she will win a THANKSGIVING TURKEY from a local caterer and a $50 gift card from the business of the day.

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Triple A WCNR (106.1 THE CRONER)/CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA is doing its SOCIALLY DISTANCED FOOD DRIVE on NOVEMBER 21st. The food collection will benefit THE FOOD PANTRY AT THE CATERING OUTFIT.

BROOKDALE PUBLIC RADIO Ttiple A WBJB/MONMOUTH, NJ has partnered with the UNITED WAY OF MONMOUTH and OCEAN COUNTIES to collect new coats, hats and gloves for local pre-school, elementary or middle school kids in need. The WARMEST WISHES COAT DRIVE is accepting items donated throughout NOVEMBER.

On the special programming side UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA has a lot of unique programming planned around the HOLIDAYS including XPN CLASSICS THANKSGIVING shows; all kinds of YEAR-END COUNTDOWNS; and the 12th XPN LOCAL “HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS” CONCERT,

highlighting local musical talent performing the sounds of the season.

TUNED-IN Triple A WRLT/NASHVILLE is presenting THROWBACK THIRTY programming all THANKSGIVING WEEKEND as the station celebrated 30 years on the air – they will only play songs from the ‘90s when the station launched. WRLT has also partnered with TWO RIVERS FORD in DRIVE THE MUSIC 2020 to help MUSIC VENUE ALLIANCE NASHVILLE raise funds for music venues and the future of live music

COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KVOQ (INDIE 102)/DENVER will be devoting the entire THANKSGIVING WEEKEND to 20 Albums turning 20 in 2020. It boasts a spotlight every hour from one of the 20 essential albums the staff is thankful for from the year 2000.

Each host on LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA Triple A WFPK is planning special programming for THANKSGIVING from Songs Of Food and Gratitude to Vintage Cocktail Hour music.

CHET 5 Triple A WDST (RADIO WOODSTOCK)-POUGHKEEPSIE-WOODSTOCK is celebrating the THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY connecting listeners with the record albums that have had an enduring impact on their lives. The albums featured on “RECORD DAY” will be chosen by station listeners.

