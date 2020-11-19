Noel, Michael and Baby Remington

ALL ACCESS congratulates AUSTIN MICHAEL STEVENS of BMG/SEA GAYLE trio LEAVING AUSTIN and his wife, NOEL, on the birth of their first child together, daughter REMINGTON JO. She arrived FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13th at 5:44 a (CT) weighing 7lbs 1oz, and measured 20 inches long.

"NOEL and I are feeling so excited and blessed to be this little girl’s parents," said STEVENS. "We are so in love already and we can’t take our eyes off her! We can’t wait to watch her grow up and be there with her every step of the way. She’s perfect!"

