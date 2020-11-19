Hannan

Former CUMULUS MEDIA CFO JOSEPH P. "J.P." HANNAN has been named EVP/CFO at COX MEDIA GROUP. HANNAN, most recently EVP/CFO at AUTOWEB, is a former CFO at LINCOLN FINANCIAL MEDIA and SOCIAL REALITY.

“We are thrilled to have such an accomplished financial leader like J.P. joining our CMG leadership team,” said CMG Pres./CEO DAN YORK. “J.P. is a seasoned executive with decades of highly diverse, very hands-on operational experience in media as a Chief Financial Officer with companies ranging from start-up and turnaround environments to large scale, publicly traded enterprises. His proven and unmatched expertise will serve us well, as we lead CMG in the next phase of our growth.”

“This is an exciting time to be joining CMG and I am energized by the potential for enhanced growth and value creation given the well-respected and dynamic content, products and people CMG is known for,” said HANNAN. “I look forward to working with the team to drive a clear focus on delivering strong results that will help CMG continue to grow and gather momentum as an innovative industry leader that is shaping the future of media.”

