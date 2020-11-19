Wilhite And Wall Added To Sun Broadcast Group Roster

SUN BROADCAST GROUP announced TODAY (11/19) the latest addition to their roster, on-air personalities WILHITE AND WALL. DARREN WILHITE and TIM WALL are two-time CMA Personalities of the Year and host a four-hour show available for all dayparts.

The WILHITE AND WALL show was previously syndicated by ROCKCASTLE MEDIA NETWORKS since 2017 (NET NEWS 7/21/17). Prior to syndication, the duo was heard on WYCD/DETROIT, WDAF/KANSAS CITY and WTNR/GRAND RAPIDS.

SUN BROADCAST GROUP Chief Development Officer RICH O’BRIEN said, “We are excited to add high profile personalities WILHITE AND WALL to our content lineup. In these challenging times, it is important for stations to have flexibility in how and when they integrate programming into their local line up. WILHITE AND WALL provides multiple format options and dayparts for barter.”

DARREN WILHITE, who co-hosts the show with TIM WALL, added, “We couldn’t be more excited about partnering with SUN. We’ve been fans for a while, and to become part of their roster is beyond awesome!”

