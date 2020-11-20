Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline Global Sing Along

NEIL DIAMOND and CAPITOL RECORDS announced THURSDAY the "Sweet Caroline Global Sing Along" which will take place TODAY (11/20) to DECEMBER 4th. The campaign celebrates NEIL DIAMOND’s new studio album NEIL DIAMOND WITH THE LONDON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, CLASSIC DIAMONDS.

People from all around the world, including fans, celebrities & influencers alike will be able to upload videos of themselves singing along to NEIL’s world famous classic song. The results of the sing-a-long will be ready for viewing on DECEMBER 11th, when a video compilation of highlights will be posted live.

In conjunction with the sing-a-long, a ‘Sweet Caroline’ TIK TOK campaign that uses the original version of the hit song has been launched and will run for a week and a half, with contributions coming from some of the most influential TIK TOK creators from the UK, U.S., GERMANY and AUSTRALIA.

DIAMOND’s new 14-classic song collection NEIL DIAMOND WITH THE LONDON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA, CLASSIC DIAMONDS will be released on NOVEMBER 20th and features new vocals from NEIL DIAMOND paired with a new interpretation of DIAMOND’s most celebrated chart-topping hits, performed by THE LONDON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA.

To Participate in the Global Sing Along click here.

