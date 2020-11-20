Stell (Photo: Dustin Haney)

On the heels of “Everywhere But On” becoming his second consecutive #1 hit (NET NEWS 11/2), ARISTA NASHVILLE/RECORDS artist MATT STELL debuts a live version of his first hit, “Prayed For You,” exclusively on ALL ACCESS this morning (11/20). “Prayed For You” recently was honored by both BMI and SESAC as one of the most performed Country songs of the year.

Perched on a road case and backed by two other musicians, STELL plays guitar and belts out his first smash in this video, wearing a jacket that covers what appears to be a BROOKS & DUNN and REBA McENTIRE t-shirt underneath. Watch his performance below.

In ALL ACCESS’ 2019 “10 Questions” interview with STELL, he described the writing process for “Prayed For You,” his first time hearing it on the radio and much more. Read that interview here.

Both “Prayed For You” and “Everywhere But On” are included on STELL’s EP, “Better Than That,” released in OCTOBER. To celebrate “Everywhere But On” reaching the top of the charts, STELL recently donated $5,000 to ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL via his GIVE A DAMN FOUNDATION. The money was raised from his pre-COVID “Give A Damn” pop-up shows, cameo appearances, and the “Give A Damn” wristbands that he sells on his website.

« see more Net News