Bizness Boi

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed songwriter/producer ANDRE "BIZNESS BOI" ROBERTSON to a worldwide agreement to cover all past and future works. A

Born in MILWAUKEE and currently based in L.A., ROBERTSON is a prominent producer working with many top artists of today such as 6LACK, J.COLE, TEYANA TAYLOR, CHRIS BROWN, JESSIE REYEZ and is a frequent collaborator with PARTYNEXTDOOR, proudcing multiple singles off of PARTY’s 2016 album "P3" and the 2020 album PARTYMOBILE, including the GOLD-certified single “Believe It” featuring RIHANNA.

Said BIZNESS BOI, "It feels great to have signed with CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING. DAN and JEREMY are two straightforward and genuine guys that I'm excited to work closer with. I believe I'll have a lot of success with the CONCORD team for many years to come."

Commented CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING West Coast A&R Manager DAN BEARMAN, “It’s an absolute pleasure to be partnering with BIZNESS BOI. He brings with him an outstanding catalogue and has an extraordinary work ethic. I look forward to what we can all achieve working together.”

BIZNESS BOI has also co-written and produced two GRAMMY-nominated records including, "Kick It" off LIL NAS X's debut EP "7" and DREAMBILLE’s “Oh Wow…Swerve,” off their album "Revenge Of The Dreamers III." He has worked across multiple tracks on SWAE LEE’s 2018 project "SR2MM" such as “Touchscreen Navigation,” “Lost Angels,” “Hurt to Look,” and “What’s In Your Heart?”

Added CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING SVP A&R JEREMY YOHAI, “It’s a very exciting time to welcome BIZ to CONCORD. In his short career he has cemented himself as a go to songwriter and producer and is proving he can elevate his art to an even higher level."

