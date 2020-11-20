The RIF List -- Stay In Touch With These Folks

Wrapping up week three of the iHEARTMEDIA RIF, it was a decidedly less active day. Hearing from numerous sources that there may be more names coming, but we'll wait to see.

Either way, this has been painful for those who have lost their jobs as iHEARTMEDIA retools its management, content creation, promotion, marketing, podcasting, digital teams, sales and engineering staffs preparing for the future and to keep step with a WFH environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With THANKSGIVING next week, let's all keep these folks in mind. Even if you don't have a job for them, letting them know that you are thinking of them is very important, hence this list. Call or email them.

ALL ACCESS suggests that you keep these professionals in mind for any new openings in your company, as they will eventually need a job. Or, you can explore those who are also looking for work from other companies in the ALL ACCESS SITUATIONS WANTED section of our site. You can also list yourself there for free.

If you have been caught up in the RIF, please send a note to ALL ACCESS here with your name, position, station(s), and contact information and we will post it.

Here is an up to date list of the names that ALL ACCESS knows about who have been laid off:

