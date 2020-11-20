WXTU Toy Truck Parade

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Country WXTU/PHILADELPHIA will hold its 21st annual "Toy Truck Parade" to benefit the UNITED SERVICE ORGANIZATION (USO) and THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF AMERICA on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5th. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and drop off new, unwrapped toys to benefit children in the local community. The parade will be hosted by the station's ANDIE SUMMERS, RAZZ, CHARLIE MAXX and NICOLE MICHALIK.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the event will be a drive through this year. It will take place from 8a-1p (ET) at the XFINITY LIVE VALET parking lot located at 1100 PATTISON AVENUE in PHILADELPHIA.

