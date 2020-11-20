One Spectacular Night

AJR "One Spectacular Night: The Immersive Concert" will livestream on SPOTIFY, SATURDAY DECEMBER 26th, 8p (GMT, ET) and SUNDAY DECEMBER 27th 8p (AET) 10p (NZT) 6p (JT/KT). The event will be broadcast by KISWE, with sound-enabled applause, and interactive features. The concert will have a theatrical arc, lightning, lasers, and illusions.

Pre-sale begins TODAY (11/20) 12p (ET) through SUNDAY (11/22) 11:55p (ET). General on MONDAY (11/23) 10a (ET) globally. Tickets are $25 available at www.AJRBrothers.com.

