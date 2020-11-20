Consent Decree

ADELL RADIO GROUP, INC. has joined the lengthy list of licensees reaching Consent Decrees with the FCC to resolve violations of the rules requiring uploading of political advertising files to online station public inspection files.

The agreement, which requires adherence to a compliance plan but does not assess a fine, covers violations at News-Talk WFDF-A (910AM SUPERSTATION)/FARMINGTON HILLS-DETROIT, MI.

