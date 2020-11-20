-
Detroit Station Agrees To Consent Decree With FCC Settling Political Public File Violations
November 20, 2020
ADELL RADIO GROUP, INC. has joined the lengthy list of licensees reaching Consent Decrees with the FCC to resolve violations of the rules requiring uploading of political advertising files to online station public inspection files.
The agreement, which requires adherence to a compliance plan but does not assess a fine, covers violations at News-Talk WFDF-A (910AM SUPERSTATION)/FARMINGTON HILLS-DETROIT, MI.