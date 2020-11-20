After being on the air for six months with a playlist of over five thousand songs, MARSHFIELD BROADCASTING Oldies WMEX-A (1510 THE GREATEST HITS)/QUINCY, MA has launched its website www.wmexboston.com.

Afternoon host JOE MCMILLAN said, "WMEX plays Oldies with real personalities, like the good ole days. The response has been fantastic and the FM has been approved and will be on the air soon!"

