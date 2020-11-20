Time Slot Swap

KEMP COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KMZQ-A/LAS VEGAS is swapping time slots for local host HEIDI HARRIS and syndicated host MIKE GALLAGHER.

Starting MONDAY (11/23), HARRIS will move from 6-9a (PT) to 9a-noon, telling her newsletter subscribers that "after 20 years, the morning drive hours weren't working for my life or health any more," allowing KMZQ to air GALLAGHER's SALEM RADIO NETWORK show live 6-9a.

