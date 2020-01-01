-
Jim Blasingame Celebrates 23rd Anniversary Of 'The Small Business Advocate Show'
JIM BLASINGAME's "THE SMALL BUSINESS ADVOCATE SHOW" celebrated its 20th anniversary TUESDAY (11/17). The show debuted on NOVEMBER 17th, 1997.
BLASINGAME's syndicated show has also generated over 2,600 podcasts annually, creating a library of over 50,000 podcasts available free on-demand to small businesses. He also writes a syndicated column and a weekly ezine and has written four books.