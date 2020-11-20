Rick & Carly

ILIAD MEDIA GROUP Adult Hits KSRV (96.1 BOB FM)/BOISE is putting RICK & CARLY IN THE MORNING on in the market again, effective MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30th. The pair, RICK DUNN and CARLY CASH, last did mornings together across town at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KAWO.

DUNN joined ILIAD MEDIA GROUP in MARCH 2020 for afternoons at Country KQBL (101.9 THE BULL)/BOISE (NET NEWS 9/25). He'll continue to host that show, as well as tracking mornings at BROADWAY MEDIA Country KEGA (THE EAGLE)/SALT LAKE CITY, where he goes by the on-air name SHOTGUN JACKSON. CASH will also continue her afternoon shift at KEGA.

ILIAD MEDIA GROUP CEO DARRELL CALTON commented, "We are excited to bring RICK & CARLY back together. Their passion for creating entertaining content and connecting with the community (RICK & CARLY’S Kids) has made

them beloved in the market."

ILIAD MEDIA GROUP Regional OM JAMES GARNER added, "This is a moment 13+ years in the making, RICK and CARLY will be the first live personalities on BOB FM since it’s launch in 2007. We are excited to add a #1 rated morning show to the valley’s dominant Adult Hits station, 96.1 BOB FM."

