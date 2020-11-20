WGTS Morning Show hosts JERRY WOODS and BLANCE VEGA

WGTS (91.9)/WASHINGTON DC Morning Show Host JERRY WOODS has successfully transitioned the station’s annual outreach event, “Night of Hope,” to a live webcast. The virtual event featured a performance from CASTING CROWNS, and messages from DARREN MULLIGAN of WE ARE MESSENGERS and New Hope Seventh-day Adventist Church Pastor MIKE SPEEGLE.

The live webcast on NOVEMBER 6TH and subsequent recording views have exceeded 50,000 impressions. Viewers from at least 10 states and cities around the world have viewed the broadcast. More than 100 people signed up for virtual Bible studies, led by WOODS and SPEEGLE on Monday evenings.

