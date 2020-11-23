KISSing 2020 Goodbye

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers KISS have announced a NEW YEAR’S EVE concert at The Royal Beach at ATLANTIS DUBAI, presented by LANDMARKS LIVE PRESENTS. Filmed with more than 50 cameras and 360-degree views, the show can be seen globally with a 1080p Livestream and available on any computer, mobile, and APPLE TV.

Performed in front of a live COVID-screened and safe audience in DUBAI, this will be a first of its kind hybrid live-ticketed and live streamed event.

KISS said, “After nine months of this pandemic darkness the world may finally be seeing light of day. On NEW YEAR’S EVE KISS will rock the heavens, shake the earth and blaze the way out of 2020 with the largest and most bombastic celebration in our and anyone else’s history. We all need it. We all deserve it. Here’s to 2021."

“Working with KISS is an honor and dream come true for me," said LANDMARKS LIVE creator, director/executive producer DANIEL E CATULLO III. "To be able to capture them in such an explosive and record-breaking way will certainly be a highlight of my career. This show will be unlike any other show or live stream of 2020. Logistically, this was the largest undertaking and production I’ve ever done and during a pandemic made it all the more challenging. Our crew is comprised of over 400 people from all over the world. It has been a very complex show to put together, but we are happy to bring the world something of this size at a time when it is needed the most. It’s a perfect way to say goodbye to 2020 or KISS 2020 GOODBYE."

The show will also feature a live pre-show that can be streamed for free, and will feature numerous price points to accommodate all NEW YEAR’S EVE celebrators safely from home. While the show will be broadcast live timed to MIDNIGHT in DUBAI, all of the streaming packages will allow a replay option so fans can re-watch the event timed to their own MIDNIGHT festivities.



More info and tickets are available at www.KISS2020Goodbye.com.

