Exits

Two hosts and the PD have left URBAN ONE Sports WTEM-A-W240DJ (THE TEAM 980 & 95.9)/WASHINGTON as the station awaits its takeover by ENTERCOM in an LMA on MONDAY (11/23).

Midday "THE BRIAN MITCHELL SHOW" and afternoon "THE STEVE CZABAN SHOW" co-host SCOTT LINN tweeted FRIDAY that he has exited the station after 27 years:

Quick announcement: after almost 27 years at WTEM, I am a free agent. I've been beyond lucky to do something that I really love with people I love. I wish the best for my friends going forward. #staysafe — scott linn (@scottlinn_) November 20, 2020

THE ATHLETIC's BEN STANDIG is reporting that 9a-noon "DOC & GALDI" co-host RICK "DOC" WALKER, a former WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM player, and PD CHRIS JOHNSON have also exited:

Changes at @team980

with Entercom now in charge. Fluid situation, but @RickDocWalker, @scottlinn_ and program director @ceeejdc out as of today, per sources.



Entercom also owns @1067theFan. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 20, 2020

THE TEAM 980 was part of the multi-market swap between URBAN ONE and ENTERCOM; the swap makes THE TEAM the stablemate of rival Sports WJFK (106.7 THE FAN).

« see more Net News