ALPHA MEDIA announced FRIDAY (11/20) the expansion of its WE format in SAN ANTONIO and AMARILLO, TX, and PORTLAND, OR to feature SKYVIEW NETWORKS’ nationally syndicated programs, NICK CANNON RADIO and THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW. Under this new agreement, these shows will anchor mid-days and afternoons in three of WE’s lineups as ALPHA further deepens its strong community connection with listeners, offering engaging and entertaining content built around highly rated, must-listen benchmarks.

Earlier this year, SKYVIEW NETWORKS launched NICK CANNON RADIO on weekdays and weekends to stations across the US. As a comedian, musician and host of AMERICA’s most-watched TV show, THE MASKED SINGER, NICK CANNON is one of the top entertainers in media. On Friday, NICK commented, “Greetings SAN ANTONIO! We are excited and grateful that you’ll now be joining my PORTLAND and AMARILLO families as we continue to grow the WE brand across ALPHA MEDIA stations. Stay tuned and much love!”

THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW is a fast-growing, ratings success already heard on several ALPHA stations. Featuring influential Latina personality DANA CORTEZ along with co-host DJ AUTOMATIC and comedian ANTHONY A., the trio said, “We are very happy to be a part of the WE family as it adds new markets! The WE brand is something I know listeners are craving, and we are excited to add our fresh take to this new approach in radio!”

PHIL BECKER, EVP of Content/ALPHA MEDIA said, “Our relationship with both THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW and NICK CANNON RADIO has always been a good one. I’m excited to lengthen our partnership as well as welcome them to some new stations. The work intensity, customization and team mentality of both THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW and NICK CANNON RADIO continue to impress me. Their expansion onto our WE stations is well deserved and I’m confident both shows will have a banner 2021.”

