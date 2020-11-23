Insomniac Teams With Musically Fed For Weekly Food Drives

INSOMNIAC CARES announced FRIDAY (11/20) it will partner with nonprofit MUSICALLY FED to host weekly food drives at the "Park ‘N Rave Concert Series," an ongoing weekly drive-in event at NOS EVENTS CENTER in SAN BERNARDINO, CA.

The global pandemic has left many in the music and entertainment industry struggling to provide for themselves and their loved ones, and MUSICALLY FED and INSOMNIAC are dedicated to helping put food on their table.

At each of the upcoming "Park ‘N Rave" events, INSOMNIAC will collect voluntary donations of non-perishable dry goods and canned foods for the stagehands and crews that make live entertainment possible. Donations will be collected ahead of the event by the ticket scanning team members. Headliners who bring at least 10 items for donation will receive a special gift.

For information on upcoming events and donations click here.

« see more Net News