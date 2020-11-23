WWCD Is Back At 92.9 FM

WWCD LTD. Alternative WWCD (CD102.5)/COLUMBUS, OH returned to the airwaves as "CD92.9," replacing TSJ Classic Hits WMYC-A-W225CS (MY 92.9)/COLUMBUS this past SATURDAY (11/21). The WMYC-A call letters will be changed to WWCD.

Beginning JANUARY 1st, WWCD will also simulcast on DELMAR COMMUNICATIONS' WDLR-A-W225CM/DELAWARE, OH, with the former Classic Hits MY 92.9 simulcast replacing Classic Rock on WQTT-A-W244DV/MARYSVILLE, OH. Three weeks ago, WWCD (CD102.5) temporarily moved online only when the 30-year independently owned Alternative station was unable to reach an agreement with the owner of the FCC license (NET NEWS 11/2).

Longtime WWCD owner RANDY MALLOY said, "We continued to broadcast digitally online, so we never went away. However, we are ecstatic to get back to the business of independent radio where we belong on the FM – and now AM – dial. Big corporate radio is slashing staff by the thousands across the United States, and we are proud to continue to offer live, independently operated radio and continue our commitment to local businesses, local artists, and the entire COLUMBUS community—and soon the DELAWARE, OHIO community. We are one of the last bastions of independent radio in the UNITED STATES – and we relish that role.

“Independent radio is important to music culture in the UNITED STATES because it provides a way for bands and musicians who haven’t been signed to a major label to have their music heard by a broad audience,” said Malloy. “Independent radio means the best live DJs in real-time, who live in our city – not pre-recorded talk, streamed in from another place. It means more new music and more variety. It means people who really care about music and the artists who make it. It means BRIAN PHILLIPS, TOM BUTLER, GRAYSON KELLY, LAURA LEE, and the rest of our amazing on-air talent, who not only work in COLUMBUS, but live here too.”

Find WWCD online at cd929fm.com.

Watch RANDY MALLOY's announcement.

