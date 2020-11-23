Bud & Broadway

The BUD & BROADWAY show, syndicated by HOUSTON-based SUITERADIO, has picked up a new affiliate in iHEARTMEDIA Country KXXY/OKLAHOMA CITY, where they will debut in mornings on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1st. The station’s BOB DELMONT is currently handling an extended 6a to noon airshift.

The show is hosted by former Country WIL/ST. LOUIS morning team BUD FORD and JERRY BROADWAY, and debuted in syndication in early SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 8/6). UNITED STATIONS AUDIO NETWORKS picked up ad sales responsibility for the show earlier this month (NET NEWS 11/12). OKLAHOMA CITY joins the show’s existing affiliates in GEORGIA, MISSISSIPPI, ALABAMA, NORTH and SOUTH CAROLINA, NEW MEXICO, OKLAHOMA and KANSAS (NET NEWS 10/13).

KXXY PD JJ RYAN said, “I’m excited to be working with BUD & BROADWAY once again and look forward to their debut on 96.1 KXY so OKLAHOMA CITY can experience their unique and fun take on mornings.”

SUITERADIO’s CRUZE added, “This is particularly exciting for me because I’ve loved OKLAHOMA CITY ever since I cut my teeth there as a morning guy at KJ103! BUD & BROADWAY are perfect for OKC, and we are so thrilled to have them on the air at KXXY!”

