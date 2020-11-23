Duncan, left, and Pardi (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Congratulations to CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist JON PARDI and hairstylist SUMMER DUNCAN, who wed at SADDLE WOODS FARM in MURFREESBORO, TN, on SATURDAY (11/21) night. The wedding, rescheduled from an earlier date in MAY due to the ongoing pandemic (NET NEWS 4/1), was downsized to just immediate family and close friends.

PEOPLE.com reports that the couple chose PARDI’s “yet-to-be-released song ‘Look At You’ for their first dance as a married couple. PARDI wrote the tune for DUNCAN this past JUNE in CALIFORNIA and recorded it earlier this month.”

DUNCAN posted two wedding photos on INSTAGRAM (below), writing, “Best day of my life.”

The couple got engaged onstage during his show at NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM in OCTOBER 2019, after dating for three-and-a-half years (NET NEWS 10/3/19).

