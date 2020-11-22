The Weeknd (Ovidiu Hurbaru/Shutterstock.com)

The 48th AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS are taking place at the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES, being carried live on ABC at 8p (ET), with a delayed broadcast at 8p (PT). THE WEEKND and RODDY RICCH top the list of nominees with eight apiece, while MEGAN THE STALLION has five.

The DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS show, which takes place just two days before TUESDAY's announcement of nominees for next year's 63rd GRAMMY AWARDS and a few days after the LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS, is taking place amid strict coronavirus restrictions.

TARAJI P. HENSON, star of the TV show, "Empire," as music executive Cookie Lyon, is hosting the festivities.

JUSTIN BIEBER was first to take the stage, performing a medley of "Lonely" and "Holy," the song he debuted on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE last month, then went into his new single, a collaboration with SHAWN MENDES, the self-analytic "Monster," from MENDES' upcoming album, "Wonder," which comes out DECEMBER 4th.

KATY PERRY appeared for her first live performance since giving birth to daughter DAISY with ORLANDO BLOOM, singing a fetching version of “Only Love,” from her most recent album, “Smile.” DARIUS RUCKER joined her on-stage for a stripped-down version with PERRY dressed casually in an oversized denim jacket and jeans.

The leader in terms of total nominations and an early winner for Favorite Soul/R&B album, THE WEEKND's pyro-heavy performance of "In Your Eyes," accompanied by KENNY G, followed by a seismic "Save Your Tears" was a sizzler. THE WEEKND donned his patented bandages that covered his entire face except his mouth and nose, in a curious anti-social distancing measure.

MEGAN THE STALLION's performance was a highlight, debuting the new song, "Body," from her just-released album, "Good News," with a typically body-positive theme featuring close-up images of her on a video screen. Wearing a sparkly black outfit, she began atop a staircase then descended to join her dancers with black outfits and masks. leaving by climbing back up the set piece.

Other performers included LEWIS CAPALDI's heartfelt rendition of "Before You Go," BILLIE EILISH's emotionally raw take on her new single, "Therefore I Am" and the scorching duet between JENNIFER LOPEZ & MALUMA, "Pa' Ti" and :Lonely," from their upcoming romantic comedy, "Marry Me," that reportedly had the censors sweating bullets.

Early award winners announced were DUA LIPA’s “Don’t Start Now” (Favorite Pop/Rock Song); DAN + SHAY with JUSTIN BIEBER for “10,000 Hours” (Favorite Song -- Country) and THE WEEKND's “After Hours” (Favorite Album Soul/R&B)’, who dedicated the award to PRINCE during his acceptance speech, noting the last time he received an honor, it was presented to him by the late musician. He later picked up Favorite Song -- Soul/R&B for "Heartless."

More winners included DOJA CAT (Favorite Female Artist -- Soul/R&B) and, in a brand-new category, BECKY G (Favorite Female Artist -- LATIN). CARDI B and MEGAN THE STALLION took home Favorite Song -- Rap/Hip-Hop for their salacious summer hit, "WAP."

Other performers set to take the stage include BILLIE EILISH (“Therefore I Am”), BTS (“Dynamite” and “Life Goes On”), DUA LIPA (“Levitating”), LIL BABY (“Emotionally Scarred”), 24KGOLDN with IANN DIOR (“Mood”), BAD BUNNY, BEBE REXHA featuring DOJA CAT (“Baby, I’m Jealous”), BELL BIV DEVOE (“Poison” and “Do Me”), DAN + SHAY, MACHINE GUN KELLY with TRAVIS BARKER and NELLY with CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER (“Country Grammar,” “E.I.” and “Ride Wit Me”).

