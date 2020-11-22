The Weeknd (Ovidiu Hurbaru/Shutterstock.com)

TAYLOR SWIFT was named ARTIST OF THE YEAR at the 48th AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, which took place at the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES, carried live on ABC at 8p (ET), with a delayed broadcast at 8p (PT) on the WEST COAST. THE WEEKND and RODDY RICCH topped the list of nominees with eight apiece, while MEGAN THE STALLION has five.

The DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS show, which took place just two days before TUESDAY's announcement of nominees for next year's 63rd GRAMMY AWARDS and a few days after the LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS, is taking place amid strict coronavirus restrictions.

TARAJI P. HENSON, star of the TV show, "Empire," as music executive Cookie Lyon, hosted the festivities with plenty of enthusiasm, even doing her own dance number..

DOJA CAT was the year's New Artist Of The Year winner over MEGAN THE STALLION, RODDY RICCH, LEWIS CAPALDI and the two BABIES, LIL and DA. She also won for Favorite Female Artist -- Soul/R&B. SOUTH KOREAN powerhouses BTS took the Favorite Duo Or Group -- Pop/Rock category.

JUSTIN BIEBER was first to take the stage, performing a medley of "Lonely" and "Holy," the song he debuted on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE last month, then went into his new single, a collaboration with SHAWN MENDES, the self-analytic "Monster," from MENDES' upcoming album, "Wonder," which comes out DECEMBER 4th.

KATY PERRY appeared for her first live performance since giving birth to daughter DAISY with ORLANDO BLOOM, singing a fetching version of “Only Love,” from her most recent album, “Smile.” DARIUS RUCKER joined her on-stage for a stripped-down version with PERRY dressed casually in an oversized denim jacket and jeans.

The leader in terms of total nominations and an early winner for Favorite Soul/R&B album, THE WEEKND's pyro-heavy performance of "In Your Eyes," accompanied by KENNY G, followed by a seismic "Save Your Tears" was a sizzler. He donned his patented bandages that covered his entire face except his mouth and nose, in a curious anti-social distancing measure.

MEGAN THE STALLION's performance was one of the evening's true highlights, debuting the new song, "Body," from her just-released album, "Good News," with a typically empowering theme featuring close-up images of her on a video screen. Wearing a sparkly black outfit, she began atop a staircase then descended to join her dancers with black outfits and masks. leaving by climbing back up the set piece.

Other performers included LEWIS CAPALDI's heartfelt rendition of "Before You Go," BILLIE EILISH's emotionally raw take on her new single, "Therefore I Am" and the scorching duet between JENNIFER LOPEZ & MALUMA, "Pa' Ti" and :Lonely," from their upcoming romantic comedy, "Marry Me," that reportedly had the censors sweating bullets. DUA LIPA's high-stepping "Levitating" was another highlight with LITTLE MIX presenting the world premiere performance of their new single, "Sweet Melody."

Award winners included THE WEEKND's "After Hours" (Favorite Album -- Soul/R&B), dedicating the award to PRINCE, noting the last time he received such an honor, it was presented to him by the late musician. He later picked up a second for "Heartless" (Favorite Song -- Soul/R&B). Two-time honorees DAN + SHAY with JUSTIN BIEBER for “10,000 Hours” (Favorite Song -- Country and Collaboration Of The Year) and DUA LIPA’s “Don’t Start Now” (Favorite Pop/Rock Song).also took home AMAs.

More winners included, in a brand-new LATIN category, BECKY G (Favorite Female Artist -- LATIN) and BAD BUNNY's "YHLQMDLG" (Favorite Album -- LATIN), while CARDI B and MEGAN THE STALLION took home Favorite Song -- Rap/Hip-Hop for their salacious summer smash, "WAP."

Other performers featured were BILLIE EILISH (“Therefore I Am”), BTS (“Dynamite” and “Life Goes On”), LIL BABY (“Emotionally Scarred”), 24KGOLDN with IANN DIOR (“Mood”), BAD BUNNY,, BEBE REXHA featuring DOJA CAT (“Baby, I’m Jealous”), BELL BIV DEVOE (“Poison” and “Do Me”), DAN + SHAY, MACHINE GUN KELLY with TRAVIS BARKER and NELLY with CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER (“Country Grammar,” “E.I.” and “Ride Wit Me”).

Winners were decided by popular vote and can be found here..

