TOWNSQUARE Alternative WRRV-WRRB/POUGHKEEPSIE-HUDSON VALLEY, NY promotes TAYLOR DICKSON to Brand Manager/PD. She will also be moving from morning drive to afternoon drive, following the completion of the FALL 2020 book. DICKSON replaces BILL DUNN, who had been with WRRV since 2004 and became Brand Mgr. seven years ago.

Prior to WRRV, TAYLOR was APD/MD/afternoons at former Hot AC WCZX. She moved to WRRV for mornings at the start of 2020 and recently added Assistant Digital Manager duties.

TAYLOR said, "Becoming a program director has been a major career goal of mine. To be programming my favorite format is all the more exciting. I’m grateful to have so many mentors and supporters help me get to where I am today. Ready to hit the ground running!"

In an email to staff, Market Pres. JASON FINKELBERG said, “Over the last 3 years, TAYLOR has proven to be successful in everything she’s been asked to do and we are confident in her ability to lead [W]RRV into the future."

