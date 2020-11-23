Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: 24kGoldn, Iann Dior Set New Single Week Spin Record; Ava Max Runner Up; Bieber/Chance Top 5; Kane Brown/Khalid/Swae, Ariana Top 10

* 24KGOLDN spends a 5th week at #1 with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR, and another 363 spins to 20126 spins - setting a new single week spin record

* AVA MAX is the runner up with "Kings & Queens," climbing 3*-2*, up 1737 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER and CHANCE THE RAPPER are top 5, moving 6*-5* with "Holy," up 1039 spins

* KANE BROWN goes top 10 with "Be Like That," featuring KHALID & SWAE LEE, motoring 11*-7* and is +409 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE has another top 10 hit with "Positions," up 12*-10* and +1484 spins

* Three songs enter the top 15 led by "Laugh Now Cry Later" by DRAKE featuring LIL DURK, moving 16*-13* and +660 spins

* SAM SMITH jumps 17*-14* with "Diamonds" at +671 spins

* CHRIS BROWN X YOUNG THUG go 18*-15* with "Go Crazy," up 755 spins

* BILLIE EILISH is top 20 in her second week, soaring 34*-19* and is +2864 spins

* ZOE WEES also hits the top 20 with "Control," up 21*-20*

* SHAWN MENDES & JUSTIN BIEBER score the top debut at 37* with "Monster" with 1573 spins

* LIL NAS X, JOJI, and MALUMA X THE WEEKND also debut

Rhythmic: Internet Money New #1; Pop Smoke/Lil Baby/DaBaby Top 5; Bieber/Chance Top 10; Saweetie/Jhene Top 15; Big Sean/Post, Cordae/Roddy, Ariana Top 20

* INTERNET MONEY take the top spot with "Lemonade," up 2*-1*, featuring GUNNA, DON TOLIVER, and NAV

* POP SMOKE goes top 5, up 6*-4* with "For The Night," featuring LIL BABY and DABABY, and +1048 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER and CHANCE THE RAPPER enter the top 10 with "Holy," rising 12*-9*

* SAWEETIE is top 15 in her fourth week on the chart as "Back To The Streets" leaps 18*-15*, featuring JHENE AIKO, and is up 441 spins

* BIG SEAN leads three entrants into the top 20, up 21*-18* with "Wolves," featuring POST MALONE

* CORDAE and RODDY RICCH go 23*-19* with "Gifted," up 261 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE enters the top 20 as well with "Positions," up 26*-20* and are +268 spins

* TY DOLLA $IGN lands the top debut at 30* with "Spicy," featuring POST MALONE, up 392 spins

* POP SMOKE enters at 34* with "What You Know Bout Love," at +267 spins

* BRYSON TILLER featuring DRAKE and the KID LAROI also score debuts

Urban: Drake/Lil Durk Holds Top Spot; Moneybagg Yo Top 3; Megan/Young Thug Top 10; 21 Savage/Metro Boomin/Drake, BRS Kash Top 15

* DRAKE and LIL DURK hold the the top spot at Urban with "Laugh Now Cry Later" - and have topped the chart eight of the last nine weeks

* MONEYBAGG YO hits the top 3 with "Said Sum," up 4*-3* and is +634 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION is top 10 with "Don't Stop," rising 11*-9* and is +421 spins

* 21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN go top 15, moving 17*-13* with "Mr. Right Now," up 344 spins, featuring DRAKE

* BRS KASH is top 15 with a 20*-15* move for "Th***t Baby (Go Baby,") up 394 spins

* INTERNET MONEY go top 20 with "Lemonade," up 23*-18*, featuring GUNNA, DON TOLIVER, and NAV and is +386 spins

* POP SMOKE goes top 20, up 25*-19* with "For The Night," featuring LIL BABY and DABABY, and +383 spins

* SAWEETIE is top 20 in her fourth week on the chart as "Back To The Streets" jumps 26*-20*, featuring JHENE AIKO, and is up 492 spins

* T.I. (featuring LIL BABY) and 2 CHAINZ (featuring MULATTO) debut at 39* and 40* respectively

Hot AC: Jawsh X Jason X BTS #1; Surf Mesa/Emilee, Bieber/Chance Top 10; 24kGoldn, Iann Dior Top 15

* JAWSH 685 x JASON DERULO X BTS take the top spot with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)," up 2*-1* and +102 spins

* AVA MAX continues to be a big mover inside the top 5, rising 5*-4* with "Kings & Queens," up 580 spins

* SURF MESA hits the top 10, moving 11*-9* with "ily (i love you baby,") featuring EMILEE, and are up 342 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER and CHANCE THE RAPPER are now top 10 at three formats as "Holy" goes 13*-10* and is +259 spins

* 24KGOLDN and IANN DIOR are top 15 with "Mood," up 16*-15* and +309 spins

* BASTILLE go top 20 with "survivin'," up 21*-19* and are +99 spins

* BANNERS go top 20 with "Someone To You," up 22*-20* and are +254 spins

* BILLIE EILISH scores a big debut at 27* with "Therefore I Am," up 408 spins

* SHAWN MENDES & JUSTIN BIEBER debut at 37* with "Monster" with 281 spins

* LESLIE ODOM JR. debuts at 40* with "Cold"

Active Rock: AC/DC Hold Top Spot; I Prevail Runner Up; Foo Fighters Debut Top 3; Bad Wolves Top 10

* AC/DC spend a third week at #1 with "Shot In The Dark"

* I PREVAIL is the runner up with "Every Time You Leave," rising 3*-2* and is now +110 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS are top 3 in their second week with "Shame Shame," up 5*-3*

* BAD WOLVES are top 10 with "Learn To Walk Again," rising 11*-10*

* IN THIS MOMENT enter the top 20 with "As Above, So Below," up 22*-20* and are +37 spins

* MAMMOTH WVH - the band of WOLFGANG VAN HALEN scores a big debut at 25* with "Distance" with 341 first week spins

* SYSTEM OF A DOWN soar 38*-28* with "Protect The Land," up 109 spins

* FROM ASHES TO NEW debut strong at 31* with "Scars That I'm Hiding," up 80 spins

* MARLILYN MANSON scores the other debut

Alternative: All Time Low Remain #1; 24kGoldn/Iann Dior, Foo Fighters Top 10; Billie Eilish Top 15

* ALL TIME LOW spend another week in the top spot with "Monsters," featuring BLACKBEAR, having topped the chart now for ten total weeks

* 24KGOLDN is now top 10 at three formats, moving 11*-8* with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR, up 78 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS are top 10 in their second week, up 13*-10* with "Shame Shame," rising 149 spins

* BILLIE EILISH is top 15 in her second week as "Therefore I Am" soars 27*-15* and is +652 spins

* ONR lands a debut at 28* with "Must Stop," featuring SARAH BARTHEL, up 320 spins

* STROKES, JXDN, and THE STRUTS also debut

Triple A: Phoenix New #1; Foo Fighters Top 10; Strokes, Heavy Hours Top 20; Wallows Lead Debuts

* PHOENIX take the top spot with "Identical," climbing 3*-1* and is +37 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS are top 10 now at three formats in their second week, up 16*-10* and are +165 spins with "Shame Shame"

* STROKES go top 20, moving 24*-16* with "The Adults Are Talking," up 75 spins

* THE HEAVY HOURS also enter the top 20 with "Don't Walk Away," rising 23*-19*

* WALLOWS land the top debut at 23* with "Are You Bored Yet?," up 38 spins

* CANNONS and RAY LAMONTAGNE also score debuts

