November 23, 2020 at 3:45 AM (PT)
This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:
Top 40: 24kGoldn, Iann Dior Set New Single Week Spin Record; Ava Max Runner Up; Bieber/Chance Top 5; Kane Brown/Khalid/Swae, Ariana Top 10
* 24KGOLDN spends a 5th week at #1 with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR, and another 363 spins to 20126 spins - setting a new single week spin record
* AVA MAX is the runner up with "Kings & Queens," climbing 3*-2*, up 1737 spins
* JUSTIN BIEBER and CHANCE THE RAPPER are top 5, moving 6*-5* with "Holy," up 1039 spins
* KANE BROWN goes top 10 with "Be Like That," featuring KHALID & SWAE LEE, motoring 11*-7* and is +409 spins
* ARIANA GRANDE has another top 10 hit with "Positions," up 12*-10* and +1484 spins
* Three songs enter the top 15 led by "Laugh Now Cry Later" by DRAKE featuring LIL DURK, moving 16*-13* and +660 spins
* SAM SMITH jumps 17*-14* with "Diamonds" at +671 spins
* CHRIS BROWN X YOUNG THUG go 18*-15* with "Go Crazy," up 755 spins
* BILLIE EILISH is top 20 in her second week, soaring 34*-19* and is +2864 spins
* ZOE WEES also hits the top 20 with "Control," up 21*-20*
* SHAWN MENDES & JUSTIN BIEBER score the top debut at 37* with "Monster" with 1573 spins
* LIL NAS X, JOJI, and MALUMA X THE WEEKND also debut
Rhythmic: Internet Money New #1; Pop Smoke/Lil Baby/DaBaby Top 5; Bieber/Chance Top 10; Saweetie/Jhene Top 15; Big Sean/Post, Cordae/Roddy, Ariana Top 20
* INTERNET MONEY take the top spot with "Lemonade," up 2*-1*, featuring GUNNA, DON TOLIVER, and NAV
* POP SMOKE goes top 5, up 6*-4* with "For The Night," featuring LIL BABY and DABABY, and +1048 spins
* JUSTIN BIEBER and CHANCE THE RAPPER enter the top 10 with "Holy," rising 12*-9*
* SAWEETIE is top 15 in her fourth week on the chart as "Back To The Streets" leaps 18*-15*, featuring JHENE AIKO, and is up 441 spins
* BIG SEAN leads three entrants into the top 20, up 21*-18* with "Wolves," featuring POST MALONE
* CORDAE and RODDY RICCH go 23*-19* with "Gifted," up 261 spins
* ARIANA GRANDE enters the top 20 as well with "Positions," up 26*-20* and are +268 spins
* TY DOLLA $IGN lands the top debut at 30* with "Spicy," featuring POST MALONE, up 392 spins
* POP SMOKE enters at 34* with "What You Know Bout Love," at +267 spins
* BRYSON TILLER featuring DRAKE and the KID LAROI also score debuts
Urban: Drake/Lil Durk Holds Top Spot; Moneybagg Yo Top 3; Megan/Young Thug Top 10; 21 Savage/Metro Boomin/Drake, BRS Kash Top 15
* DRAKE and LIL DURK hold the the top spot at Urban with "Laugh Now Cry Later" - and have topped the chart eight of the last nine weeks
* MONEYBAGG YO hits the top 3 with "Said Sum," up 4*-3* and is +634 spins
* MEGAN THEE STALLION is top 10 with "Don't Stop," rising 11*-9* and is +421 spins
* 21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN go top 15, moving 17*-13* with "Mr. Right Now," up 344 spins, featuring DRAKE
* BRS KASH is top 15 with a 20*-15* move for "Th***t Baby (Go Baby,") up 394 spins
* INTERNET MONEY go top 20 with "Lemonade," up 23*-18*, featuring GUNNA, DON TOLIVER, and NAV and is +386 spins
* POP SMOKE goes top 20, up 25*-19* with "For The Night," featuring LIL BABY and DABABY, and +383 spins
* SAWEETIE is top 20 in her fourth week on the chart as "Back To The Streets" jumps 26*-20*, featuring JHENE AIKO, and is up 492 spins
* T.I. (featuring LIL BABY) and 2 CHAINZ (featuring MULATTO) debut at 39* and 40* respectively
Hot AC: Jawsh X Jason X BTS #1; Surf Mesa/Emilee, Bieber/Chance Top 10; 24kGoldn, Iann Dior Top 15
* JAWSH 685 x JASON DERULO X BTS take the top spot with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)," up 2*-1* and +102 spins
* AVA MAX continues to be a big mover inside the top 5, rising 5*-4* with "Kings & Queens," up 580 spins
* SURF MESA hits the top 10, moving 11*-9* with "ily (i love you baby,") featuring EMILEE, and are up 342 spins
* JUSTIN BIEBER and CHANCE THE RAPPER are now top 10 at three formats as "Holy" goes 13*-10* and is +259 spins
* 24KGOLDN and IANN DIOR are top 15 with "Mood," up 16*-15* and +309 spins
* BASTILLE go top 20 with "survivin'," up 21*-19* and are +99 spins
* BANNERS go top 20 with "Someone To You," up 22*-20* and are +254 spins
* BILLIE EILISH scores a big debut at 27* with "Therefore I Am," up 408 spins
* SHAWN MENDES & JUSTIN BIEBER debut at 37* with "Monster" with 281 spins
* LESLIE ODOM JR. debuts at 40* with "Cold"
Active Rock: AC/DC Hold Top Spot; I Prevail Runner Up; Foo Fighters Debut Top 3; Bad Wolves Top 10
* AC/DC spend a third week at #1 with "Shot In The Dark"
* I PREVAIL is the runner up with "Every Time You Leave," rising 3*-2* and is now +110 spins
* FOO FIGHTERS are top 3 in their second week with "Shame Shame," up 5*-3*
* BAD WOLVES are top 10 with "Learn To Walk Again," rising 11*-10*
* IN THIS MOMENT enter the top 20 with "As Above, So Below," up 22*-20* and are +37 spins
* MAMMOTH WVH - the band of WOLFGANG VAN HALEN scores a big debut at 25* with "Distance" with 341 first week spins
* SYSTEM OF A DOWN soar 38*-28* with "Protect The Land," up 109 spins
* FROM ASHES TO NEW debut strong at 31* with "Scars That I'm Hiding," up 80 spins
* MARLILYN MANSON scores the other debut
Alternative: All Time Low Remain #1; 24kGoldn/Iann Dior, Foo Fighters Top 10; Billie Eilish Top 15
* ALL TIME LOW spend another week in the top spot with "Monsters," featuring BLACKBEAR, having topped the chart now for ten total weeks
* 24KGOLDN is now top 10 at three formats, moving 11*-8* with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR, up 78 spins
* FOO FIGHTERS are top 10 in their second week, up 13*-10* with "Shame Shame," rising 149 spins
* BILLIE EILISH is top 15 in her second week as "Therefore I Am" soars 27*-15* and is +652 spins
* ONR lands a debut at 28* with "Must Stop," featuring SARAH BARTHEL, up 320 spins
* STROKES, JXDN, and THE STRUTS also debut
Triple A: Phoenix New #1; Foo Fighters Top 10; Strokes, Heavy Hours Top 20; Wallows Lead Debuts
* PHOENIX take the top spot with "Identical," climbing 3*-1* and is +37 spins
* FOO FIGHTERS are top 10 now at three formats in their second week, up 16*-10* and are +165 spins with "Shame Shame"
* STROKES go top 20, moving 24*-16* with "The Adults Are Talking," up 75 spins
* THE HEAVY HOURS also enter the top 20 with "Don't Walk Away," rising 23*-19*
* WALLOWS land the top debut at 23* with "Are You Bored Yet?," up 38 spins
* CANNONS and RAY LAMONTAGNE also score debuts