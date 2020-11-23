No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database MONDAY morning (11/23).

Applying for STAs were FUCHS RADIO L.L.C. (KTIJ/ELK CITY, OK, temporary operation at reduced power after storm damage); CSN INTERNATIONAL, INC. (KCIF/HILO, HI, reduced power to get station back on the air before license expires); and SOUTH FLORIDA FM INC. (WDVS-LP/MIAMI, reduced power at new site pending approval of construction permit).

Filing for Silent STAs were ROBERT CUMMINGS TOOLE (KBCK-A and KQRV/DEER LODGE, MT and K257AF/BUTTE, MT, owner ill) and LONG AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH (WDBW-LP/PORT ST. JOE, FL, antenna damage).

Requesting extensions of its Silent STA was iHEARTMEDIA's CLEAR CHANNEL BROADCASTING LICENSES, INC (W240EG/EDEN, NC, interference issues).

And LINFIELD COLLEGE has closed on the donation of noncommercial Classical KSLC/MCMINNVILLE, OR to ALL CLASSICAL PUBLIC MEDIA, INC. The donee has been programming the station as a simulcast of Classical KQAC/PORTLAND, OR since APRIL 2nd.

