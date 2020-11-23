Simon Robson (Photo: LinkedIn)

SIMON ROBSON has been appointed to the role of Pres./International, Recorded Music for WARNER MUSIC GROUP. Overseeing the company’s operations outside the U.S. and U.K., he will be based in LONDON and report to Global CEO/Recorded Music MAX LOUSADA.

LOUSADA said: “In most places on the planet, domestic music is increasingly important and influential. At the same time, we have the power to ignite worldwide careers out of almost any territory. Music travels faster and more fluidly than ever. Simon’s worldwide perspective and dynamic expertise will be invaluable as we invest in our global growth, accelerate our drive into emerging markets, and build a ‘one WARNER’ platform for talent. He has an impressive track record of curating a roster of local artists with global potential, cultivating new audiences for our worldwide superstars, and fostering a culture of collaboration, openness, and creativity.”

ROBSON added: “Our business is more international than ever, with incredible music coming from all parts of the globe. I’m looking forward to helping build our local rosters, foster artistic pollination across territories, and develop long-term, global careers for our artists. The paths to international success are multiplying rapidly, and it’ll be fantastic to work with Warner’s talented leadership around the world, many of whom I’ve already had the pleasure of knowing over the years. I’ve learned so much from my time in Asia, I’m delighted to be taking on this exciting new role, and I’m hugely ambitious for our artists, our people, and our future.”

