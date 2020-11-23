Suspended

RODNEY HO writes in THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION that the morning show duo of JASON BAILEY and “SOUTHSIDE” STEVE RICKMAN on CUMULUS Classic Rock WNNX (ROCK 100.5)/ATLANTA were suspended this week after they made insensitive jokes MONDAY on their broadcast.

HO reports, "The joke was basically that RICKMAN would be fine allowing a famous person to take advantage of his child purely for the settlement money. It was part of a segment about how much money the estates of dead famous people make that aired around 9a MONDAY."

Here is the transcript:

RICKMAN: “If MICHAEL JACKSON was still alive and I met him, I would let my kid go stay with him just so I could sue him later. Just you know.”

BAILEY: “You’d be OK with your child being traumatized for the rest of his life in order for you to have a payday correct?”

« see more Net News