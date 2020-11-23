Concord Music Publishing

NASHVILLE-based CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has entered into an exclusive, creative venture, HANG YOUR HAT MUSIC, with award-winning songwriter HILLARY LINDSEY. The venture focuses on jointly signing and developing a new generation of songwriting talent.

Serving as GM/EVP of HANG YOUR HAT MUSIC is JAKE GEAR, who previously worked with LINDSEY at BMG as Sr. Creative Dir. Prior to his time at BMG, GEAR was Creative Director for independent NASHVILLE-based publisher SEA GAYLE MUSIC. Throughout his career, he has worked with Country artists including BLAKE SHELTON, DIERKS BENTLEY, JAKE OWEN, LUKE BRYAN, JASON ALDEAN, KENNY CHESNEY and MORGAN WALLEN, among others. In his new role, he will focus on pitching songs, heading up the creative direction and developing writers, artists, and staff for HANG YOUR HAT MUSIC.



Signing on as the first songwriter/musician is CHRIS LACORTE. He most recently worked with SAM HUNT on his "SOUTHSIDE" album, and has collaborated with other artists including ADAM SANDERS, CASH CAMPBELL and JOHN GURNEY, among others.

“So excited to have CHRIS LACORTE as our first signing," said GEAR. "He backs up his dynamic talents as a writer and producer with an incredible work ethic and character. I also look forward to continuing to build relationships across CONCORD to create opportunities for our writers, artists, and songs.”

“We’re incredibly fired up to work with HILLARY and JAKE as we all collaborate to develop the next generation of talent, and CHRIS is a great example of that talent,” said CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE SVP/A&R BRAD KENNARD. “We’re eager to pool the resources of our team in NASHVILLE and around the globe, combined with HILLARY and JAKE’s expertise, to bring opportunities to the HANG YOUR HAT roster, whether it’s Country, Pop, synch-focused and beyond.”

"I couldn’t be more excited to get to work with a team that I know so well,” said LACORTE. "Getting to partner with HILLARY and JAKE as the first signing to their new publishing venture with CONCORD is better than I could have ever planned or imagined. I've gotten to know BRAD and the CONCORD team in NASHVILLE over the last couple months, and I’m excited to plug in with the creative teams around the world ... This ‘dream team,’ as I refer to it, is going to do some really big things, and I couldn’t be more thankful to be a part of it!"

« see more Net News