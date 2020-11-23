Benefits Foodbank Of Southeastern Virginia/Eastern Shore

SAGA Active Rock WNOR & Classic Rock WAFX (106.9 THE FOX)/NORFOLK, VA set a new record of 1,101,822 meal donations during the "FM99 & 106.9 THE FOX 24th Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive" which took place at four locations in the area from 5:30a (ET) on FRIDAY NOVEMBER 20th until 3p (ET) on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd.

All food and monetary donations collected in VIRGINIA BEACH and SUFFOLK went to the Foodbank of SOUTHEASTERN VIRGINA and the EASTERN SHORE, and all donations made at the HAMPTON and TABB locations went to the VIRGINIA PENINSULA Foodbank.

WNOR & WAFX Brand Manager MIKE BECK said, "In the most challenging year ever for the Foodbanks, our listeners and client partners donated enough money and food to create more than 1.1 Million meals for people in HAMPTON ROADS. 'The 24th Annual FM99 and THE FOX Mayflower Marathon' is a great example of the teamwork and hometown spirit of HAMPTON ROADS. Our thanks to the volunteers, organizations, client partners, and the thousands of people who made this event another huge success."

"During a year of great uncertainty, the 'Mayflower Marathon' serves as a beacon of hope for some of our community’s most vulnerable individuals and families facing food insecurity,” said President/CEO, Foodbank of SOUTHEASTERN VIRGINA and the EASTERN SHORE Dr. RUTH JONES NICHOLS. “We are grateful for the outpouring of generosity from the community and our longstanding partnership with FM99 and 106.9 THE FOX who support our mission to eliminate hunger in SOUTHEASTERN VIRGINA and the EASTERN SHORE.”

A Successful "Mayflower Marathon"

« see more Net News