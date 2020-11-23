-
Morgan Wallen Hits #1 With 'More Than My Hometown'
November 23, 2020 at 9:40 AM (PT)
Congratulations to BIG LOUD RECORDS' MORGAN WALLEN, who hit the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his current hit, “More Than My Hometown.”
Kudos to BIG LOUD VP/Promotion STACY BLYTHE, Dir./National Promotion ALI MATKOSKY, National Dir./Radio Marketing KENNY JAY, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion TYLER WAUGH, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion NIKKI WOOD, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion DAVE KIRTH, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion JOHN D'AMICO, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion BRITTANI KOSTER, Coord./Promotion SARAH HEADLEY and Coordinator/Data & Research GIULIANA "G" MIGNONE.