Bad Bunny (Photo: Instagram)

BAD BUNNY, real name BENITO MARTÍNEZ OCASIO, has tested positive for COVID-19. BAD BUNNY won two AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS last night (11/22). He won Favorite Latin Male Artist and for Favorite Latin Album.

The PUERTO RICAN singer was set to perform at the AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS but was a late scratch. He did present the award for Favorite Latin Female Artist, although remotely.

