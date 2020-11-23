Egan

BRIAN EGAN appointed CONCORD's EVP/Strategic Planning and Advancement reporting to CFO BOB VALENTINE. He will lead projects focused on industry analysis, competitive assessments and long-term planning. He will also be responsible for finding and analyzing strategic investment opportunities and potential acquisitions working with CONCORD’s Chief Business Development Officer, STEVE SALM.

“BRIAN has a deep understanding of CONCORD’s businesses and possesses a vast set of unique skills and experience, all of which makes him the perfect executive for this new position,” commented CONCORD CEO SCOTT PASUCCI. “Great things are on the horizon for CONCORD and we are happy to have BRIAN’s expertise to help in shaping that future."

“I am grateful to SCOTT PASUCCI, BOB VALENTINE, the rest of our executive team and to our board members STEVE SMITH, ALEX THOMSON and JON ROTOLO for the trust and support they have given me to succeed in this new position,” said EGAN. “I look forward to identifying and executing new opportunities so that we can continue to build an already special company, while working more closely with a world class team and roster.”

