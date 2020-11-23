Menzel (l), Underwood (r)

IDINA MENZEL will guest host the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout DECEMBER. Additionally, CAPITOL NASHVILLE's CARRIE UNDERWOOD will be guest hosting the afternoon drive slot, typically filled by the station's CHRISTINE MARTINDALE, who is moving to the normally un-hosted evening slot for the month of DECEMBER only.

MENZEL and UNDERWOOD can be heard sharing their personal stories and holiday music favorites beginning MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30th and continuing through FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25th. MENZEL can be heard weekdays from 10a - 2p (PT), and UNDERWOOD weekdays from 2-7p.

"We are so fortunate to have the world-renowned IDINA MENZEL guest host our midday show on GO COUNTRY 105," said Station Mgr. MICHAEL LEVINE. "Fans not only in SO [SOUTHERN] CAL [CALIFORNIA] but around the world will be able to hear her show as we play holiday classics for the month of DECEMBER.” He continued, “We [also] couldn’t be more excited to welcome Country superstar CARRIE UNDERWOOD on-air for afternoon drive for the month of DECEMBER. She is such an amazing artist, and I know our listeners will be thrilled to hear her on-air for our annual CHRISTMAS programming.”

"We are celebrating the holidays in a big way this year," said UNDERWOOD. "I’m looking forward to spending some time with our friends in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA while we count down to CHRISTMAS."

Fans can listen to the shows on www.GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, as well as over the air locally.

