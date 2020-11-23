'Bikes Or Bust' Charity Event

SUMMITMEDIA WQNU (Q101.3)/LOUISVILLE wrapped up its annual bicycle drive, "BIKES OR BUST" this morning (11/23). The station collected bicycle donations from listeners and businesses in the KENTUCKIANA region (KENTUCKY and INDIANA), and even received a special donation from Country artist JUSTIN MOORE. Over the last five years, the station has collected more than 10,000 bikes for kids in the region.

To bring awareness to the cause, morning show host GATOR perched himself on a scissor lift in a parking lot at 8a (CT) on THURSDAY morning (11/19) and lived there through 8a this morning (11/23). SOUTHERN INDIANA resident and friend of the station, MAGIC MIKE, did the same at a car dealership in INDIANA. Bicycles collected in LOUISVILLE will be donated to the MARINE CORPS TOYS FOR TOTS, and each bike collected in INDIANA will go to the SALVATION ARMY OF SOUTHERN INDIANA, to be distributed to families in need this CHRISTMAS.

“I can’t believe how many people stepped up to give in a year that has been so hard for so many," said GATOR. "It is truly inspiring to see how many people care about giving a child a good CHRISTMAS. It’s amazing to say that, in five years, we have put a smile on the face of over 10,000 kids on CHRISTMAS morning.”

