800 Families Will Be Fed

NRG MEDIA Rocker KFMW (ROCK 108)/WATERLOO-CEDAR RAPIDS, IA teamed up with local charity, THE IOWA GIVING CREW to supply complete ingredients for a home cooked THANKSGIVING dinner for 800 families in need.

KFMW PD RUSS MOTTLA said, "Between COVID-19 and the Derecho storm that flattened CEDAR RAPIDS, the need was great this year. This year the charity fed 800 families- up from 500 last year."

ROCK 108 Donated 100% of proceeds from two months of their Merch Program and along with cash donation raised over $10,000.

« see more Net News