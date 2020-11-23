-
KFMW/Waterloo-Cedar Rapids, IA Helps Families With Thanksgiving Dinners
NRG MEDIA Rocker KFMW (ROCK 108)/WATERLOO-CEDAR RAPIDS, IA teamed up with local charity, THE IOWA GIVING CREW to supply complete ingredients for a home cooked THANKSGIVING dinner for 800 families in need.
KFMW PD RUSS MOTTLA said, "Between COVID-19 and the Derecho storm that flattened CEDAR RAPIDS, the need was great this year. This year the charity fed 800 families- up from 500 last year."
ROCK 108 Donated 100% of proceeds from two months of their Merch Program and along with cash donation raised over $10,000.