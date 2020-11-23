Castle And Thompson

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA/RALEIGH-DURHAM-CHAPEL HILL, NC Triple A internet station WUNC MUSIC has added two new on-air hosts to its schedule.

SUSAN CASTLE is the long-time morning host on Triple A KUTX/AUSTIN, and previously was on-air at KGSR/AUSTIN. She can also be heard at WUNC MUSIC 2-8p WEDNESDAY through FRIDAY.

ALAN THOMPSON, aka DJ WHO4THECRU, comes to the station from WNCU/DURHAM where he hosts their popular Morning Jazz show. THOMPSON is also a member of the jazz/hip hop/indie group ZOOCRU. He can also be heard on WUNC MUSIC on SATURDAYS and SUNDAYS from 12-6.

WUNC MUSIC MD BRIAN BURNS said, “We couldn’t be more excited to have both ALAN and SUSAN on the WUNC MUSIC team. I’ve been a fan of ALAN’s Morning Jazz show for years, and SUSAN brings so much knowledge and experience to our young station.”

