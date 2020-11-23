Richard Stern

TUNEIN, the live global streaming and on-demand audio service, TODAY (11/23) announced the appointment of RICHARD STERN to Chief Executive Officer. Formerly, STERN held the position of Chief Product Officer for AUDIBLE.

Also announced today, a new investment in TUNEIN led by INNOVATION ENDEAVORS. The investment will serve to fund the acceleration of TUNEIN’s technology innovation and market share as one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world with an unparalleled offering that brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio. With premiere distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TUNEIN broadcasts over 100,000 radio stations from around the globe.

STERN said in a statement, “Over 75 million listeners have come to depend on TUNEIN to stay connected and informed in our fast moving world. It's my privilege to lead the TUNEIN team on our mission to reinvent radio as a digital medium and continue to drive the live audio streaming revolution well into the future.”

STERN is an experienced digital consumer product executive with more than 25 years of industry experience. Previously, STERN led AUDIBLE’s global product and design organizations as the company grew to become the leading subscription spoken word audio company.

For more info on this story click here.

« back to Net News