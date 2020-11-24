Radio Spreads Christmas Cheer Across The Country

Just three days away from one of the strangest THANKSGIVING Holidays in history. The CDC says don't travel this year. At best, travel by car if necessary and celebrate in small groups.

Millions of Americans won't see their families at a time when being grateful for health and happiness are necessary. Radio stations across the country are sympathetic and rushing to bring the CHRISTMAS spirit to the masses sooner rather than later. The number of stations flipping from their original formats to All-CHRISTMAS before the THANKSGIVING holiday continues to grow.

If your stations are flipping that All Santa Switch, send us the details, here.

Here's a look at stations already playing all-CHRISTMAS music so far:

« see more Net News