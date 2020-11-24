Grammy Awards 2021

The 2021 GRAMMY Nominations livestream took place this morning with 83 categories announced during an hour-long presentation on GRAMMY.com, where the complete list can be found

Interim RECORDING ACADEMY President HARVEY MASON JR., greeted viewers by touting its members' integrity, passion and commitment to music during these troubled times.

JHENE AIKO, BLACK PUMAS, COLDPLAY, JACOB COLLIER, HAIM, DUA LIPA, POST MALONE and TAYLOR SWIFT were all nominated for ALBUM OF THE YEAR.

BEYONCE, BLACK PUMAS, DA BABY, DOJA CAT, BILLIE EILISH, DUA LIPA, POST MALONE and MEGAN THEE STALLION f/BEYONCE are up for RECORD OF THE YEAR.

BEYONCE's "Black, Parade," RODDY RICCH's "The Box," TAYLOR SWIFT's "Cardigan," POST MALONE's "Circles," DUA LIPA';s "Don't Start Now," BILLIE EILISH's "Everything I Wanted." H.E.R.'s "I Can't Breathe" and JULIA MICHAELS & JP SAXE's "If The World Was Ending" are the SONG OF THE YEAR nominees.

INGRID ANDRESS, PHOEBE BRIDGERS, CHIKA NOAH CYRUS, D SMOKE, DOJA CAT, KAYTRANADA and MEGAN THEE STALLION are the nominees for BEST NEW ARTIST.

JACK ANTONOFF, DAN AUERBACH, DAVE COBB, FLYING LOTUS and ANDREW WATT are the noms for PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL.

FIONA APPLE, BRITTANY HOWARD, PHOEBE BRIDGERS, GRACE POTTER and TAME IMPALA dominated the Alternative and Rock categories, while ANDRESS, ERIC CHURCH, MICKEY GUYTON, MIRANDA LAMBERT, DAN + SHAY/JUSTIN BIEBER, LITTLE BIG TOWN, LADY A, OLD DOMINION and BRANDY CLARK ruled Country.

JUSTIN BIEBER, DOJA CAT, BILLIE EILISH, DUA LIPA, HARRY STYLES, TAYLOR SWIFT and BTS controlled pop, with BIG SEAN f/NIPSEY HUSSLE, DABABY, LIL BABY, MEGAN THEE STALLION, the late POP SMOKE, D SMOKE, JAY ELECTRONICA, NAS, and ROYCE DA 5'9" took the rap categories.

Making the announcements were DUA LIPA, YEMI ALADE, IMOGEN HEAP, PEPE AGUILAR, MICKEY GUYTON, NICOLA BENEDIETTI, SHARON OSBOURNE, GAYLE KING, LAUREN DAIGLE and Chair/Interim RECORDING ACADEMY President/CEO HARVEY MASON, JR.

The 63rd GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on CBS, SUNDAY, JANUARY 31st, at 8p (ET)/5p (PT) from its usual home at the STAPLES CENTER in LOS ANGELES. This is the first year for new executive producer BEN WINSTON, an associate of JAMES CORDEN, replacing longtime producer KEN EHRLICH.

« see more Net News