deadmau5

DEADMAU5 will return to SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA to ring in the NEW YEAR with INSOMNIAC PARK 'N RAVE THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31st and FRIDAY, JANUARY 1st, while FACTORY 93 will present his techno alter-ego TESTPILOT on SATURDAY, JANUARY 2nd at NOS EVENTS CENTER in SAN BERNARDINO, CA. For these drive-in shows, DEADMAU5 will offer his fans an entirely contactless outdoor experience. Pre-sale tickets are available now at www.deadmau5.com/shows. Tickets are on sale WEDNESDAY at parknrave.frontgatetickets.com.

The EDM superstar performs in support of his latest releases “Bridged By A Lightwave” with KIESZA and “Pomegranate” with THE NEPTUNES (now available in DOLBY ATMOS, an immersive audio technology).



Fans who attended DEADMAU5’s early 2020 CUBEV3 live shows in NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA were treated to “Bridged By A Lightwave” during his technology-fueled sets. KIESZA’s first-ever collaboration with DEADMAU5 — a seven-minute musical odyssey which made its premiere on SIRIUSXM BPM -- brings him back to the dance floors.

« see more Net News