Returning November 2021

INSOMNIAC EVENTS has announced next year's return of their flagship EAST COAST festival, ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) ORLANDO. Celebrating 25 years of EDC in 2021, the festival will take over TINKER FIELD for three nights, NOVEMBER 12-14, 2021. Pre-sale begins NOVEMBER 27 at 12p (ET).

INSOMNIAC founder and CEO PASQUALE ROTELLA said, "2021 will mark EDC's 10th year in ORLANDO, and I'm so grateful for the tremendous support we've received from the city of ORLANDO and the state of FLORIDA. It's allowed us to grow the event in ways I never thought possible. It's been a dream come true to be able to make EDC a destination in ORLANDO where they have the best amusement parks in the world. There's so much the city has to offer before, during, and after the festival that it's truly an amazing experience."

EDC ORLANDO has expanded to over 40 acres with four stages, full-sized thrill rides, whimsical and colorful art, talented performers and more. Beyond ORLANDO, the EDC brand has entertained millions around the globe in LAS VEGAS, MEXICO CITY, KOREA, CHINA and beyond.

Learn more about EDC Orlando 2021 at ElectricDaisyCarnival.com and follow them on FACEBOOK, TWITTER, and INSTAGRAM.

