Part 1 Of 3

VEVO and THE WEEKND have announced a trilogy of Official Live Performances, which began yesterday and will continue through NOVEMBER 25th, featuring songs from the GRAMMY-winning artist's chart-topping album "After Hours." Directed by LA MAR TAYLOR at VEVO's studio in LOS ANGELES, Part I, "Alone Again," premiered yesterday (11/23). Watch here.

THE WEEKND has recently been named one of TIME MAGAZINE's most influential people of 2020, announced as the 2021's SUPER BOWL half-time performer, and was the winner of three AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS on SUNDAY.

VEVO SVP/Content, Programming & Marketing JP EVANGELISTA said, "We have a long history with THE WEEKND and his team, and it was a privilege to have the opportunity to work again with them on these Official Live Performances. ABEL has built an incredible reputation for giving fans boundary-pushing visual content, making him one of the most relevant artists of our time. His creativity and style make him one-of-a-kind, and we know that fans are going to love the way we have collaborated with him on these performances."

VEVO VP/Original Content ED WALKER said, "It's been such a pleasure working with THE WEEKND and his team over the years. We've loved being able to collaborate with them to d. His vision and creativity as an artist is truly unique and that's particularly evident in these pieces. We hope fans enjoy watching these performances just as much as we did creating them."

The VEVO Official Live Performance of "Alone Again" is the only visual companion for the song to be produced.

