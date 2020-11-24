Mason Benitez

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA names MASON BENITEZ as Market Pres./Chief Revenue Officer for its VICTORIA, TX local media cluster. BENITEZ will lead Country KIXS, Top 40 KQVT, Classic Rock KLUB, and Adult Hits KTXN.

He will report to TOWNSQUARE RVP KELLY QUINN, who said, “MASON is an exceptional leader in the local media business with a contagious enthusiasm. His radio and digital experience, along with his focus on our ‘Local First’ strategy will be a huge benefit to our local clients and team in VICTORIA.”

“I’m very excited to join the TOWNSQUARE family. When I learned about TOWNSQUARE’s game plan and ‘Local First’ strategy from our CEO BILL WILSON, I was completely bought in,” said BENITEZ. “I look forward to helping our local clients in the VICTORIA market, and I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work with the new team!”

« see more Net News