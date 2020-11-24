Set To Launch Wide Ranging Slate Of Shows

PODCASTONE will launch a varied slate of programming before the end of 2020, featuring hosts: rock icon, TWISTED SISTER guitarist, founder and manager JAY JAY FRENCH, popstar, actress and dancer JORDYN JONES, and former NFL Quarterback and ESPN football analyst RON JAWORSKI.

The addition of these shows bolsters PODCASTONE's SportsNet and further strengthens the relationship between the podcasting outlet and parent company LIVEXLIVE MEDIA with the addition of music-genre based hosts.

