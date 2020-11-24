Janine Rubenstein As Host Of 'People Every Day'

PEOPLE, owned by MEREDITH ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, and iHEARTMEDIA have chosen PEOPLE Editor JANINE RUBENSTEIN to host the PEOPLE EVERY DAY podcast. The MONDAY-FRIDAY podcast premieres FEBRUARY 1 with MACY'S as the exclusive launch sponsor on iHEARTRADIO and all major podcast platforms.

RUBENSTEIN commented, "I couldn't be more excited to host the new PEOPLE EVERY DAY podcast. As a lifelong news and entertainment enthusiast, I look forward to engaging the brand's vast audience – and welcoming new audiences -- on this exciting platform, where I'll be breaking down the biggest and best stories of the day."

Additionally, RUBENSTEIN will take on the role of Editor-at-Large, where she will continue to write, report, and oversee select editorial projects for PEOPLE.

MEREDITH ENTERTAINMENT GROUP SVP/Digital WILL LEE added, "PEOPLE EVERY DAY will be unlike any other daily podcast the audience has heard – fresh, inspiring, enlightening and fun – and we know that JANINE's incredible skill as a journalist and commentator along with iHEART's award-winning producers will make this show a truly compelling daily habit for our audiences."

iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE said, "We are thrilled to have JANINE on board to host PEOPLE EVERY DAY. Her warmth and energy on the mic, along with her experience covering entertainment, style, celebrity, sports, breaking and really all types of human-interest news over the last decade makes her a perfect fit to bring this new daily podcast to life."

