Dr. Kobi Abayomi Joins As SVP/Data Science And Analytics

Data science expert, statistician, and author Dr. KOBI ABAYOMI has joined WARNER MUSIC GROUP (WMG) as SVP/Data Science and Analytics. ABAYOMI will be based in NEW YORK and report to EVP/Business Development and Chief Digital Officer OANA RUXANDRA.

“KOBI is a brilliant author, scholar, and executive whose extensive resume speaks for itself,” said RUXANDRA. “Working closely with our partners in Recorded Music, Corporate, and Music Publishing, he’ll play a critical role in helping us use data to forecast trends and aid our artists, songwriters, and ultimately music fans. There’s no one better suited to take on this post as we continue to emphasize the importance and value of making strategic, data-backed business decisions."

« see more Net News