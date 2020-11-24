Music Groups Ask Congress For Help

A united music community has sent a letter to congressional leaders highlighting the growing devastation to the live music industry due to COVID-19. The letter urged that CONGRESS immediately pass legislation to provide additional relief desperately needed by the many artists, musicians, engineers, producers, and venues who bring live music to the public.

The organizations said in a joint statement, “There is no denying that COVID-19 has truly tested the nation, and it has had a devastating effect on our country’s music industry. The live music business – once a sign of a thriving community and a draw to our cultural and commercial centers – has gone tragically silent. The music community remains grateful for CONGRESS’s bipartisan relief efforts earlier this year, but more must be done soon to avoid a level of loss that could devastate artists, musicians, engineers, producers, venues, and everyone in the music industry for a generation."

In the letter, the groups specifically ask CONGRESS to (1) renew and extend Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation; (2) pass the RESTART Act; (3) fix the CARES Act by passing the Mixed Earner Pandemic Unemployment Act; (4) expand the Saves Our Stages Act; (5) expand employer retention tax credits and pass a 100% COBRA premium subsidy; and (6) pass the Performing Artist Tax Parity Act and the HITS Act.

The letter is signed by 21 industry organizations, including the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC, COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION, GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION, NATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION, RECORDING ACADEMY, ASCAP, BMI and SESAC.

